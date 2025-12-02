Kremlin spokesman highlights need for dialogue with Afghanistan

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin calls for maintaining dialogue with Afghanistan, an important country in Central Asia that borders former Soviet republics, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have our relations with Afghanistan. There is a de facto government in Afghanistan. It is an important country in the region. It neighbors former Soviet territories. It shares a border with Tajikistan," he told a briefing for the Indian mass media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

He recalled that Russian border guards are deployed to Tajikistan. "That is why we need to maintain dialogue with Afghanistan and we have full understanding with India on this matter," the Kremlin spokesman added.