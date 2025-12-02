Russia ready to work with India to ensure global stability, peace — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to join efforts with its Indian partners to ensure global stability, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We must work together to ensure stability and peace because the entire world, not just this region, is unpredictable and highly fragile," he told reporters at a briefing for the Indian media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi, when asked whether Moscow is prepared to support India’s efforts to stabilize the situation in South Asia.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the principles of the rule of law, trade regulations, and WTO norms have been virtually dismantled. "We are facing serious problems with the effectiveness of international organizations," he emphasized. "We are living in the reality of an emerging multipolar world."

"This world is about to see something new and we will be part of this new world. We are united by our shared vision of the future of this multipolar world. We have always been supporting our friends. Russia supports India. We maintain bilateral relations with your neighbors and by developing these fruitful relations, we are ready to do our best and everything we can to contribute to the atmosphere of peace, predictability, and stability in your and our region," Peskov added.