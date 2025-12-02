Putin to take part in 'VTB Russia Calling!' forum today — Peskov

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate today in the plenary session of the VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We expect he [Putin] will speak at the VTB forum. He delivers such speech traditionally, annually," Peskov said.

The head of state will have several other meetings today, the presidential press secretary added.

The 16th VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum opened in Moscow. The first day of the forum is dedicated to the macroeconomic agenda. The forum participants will discuss the most promising investing strategies and new instruments on the cusp of technologies and finances during the second day.

