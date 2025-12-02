Russia’s visa waiver to China paves way for exchanges — authorities

BEIJING, December 2. /TASS/. Deputy Head of Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation Pavel Shevtsov stated that the introduction of Russia’s visa-free policy for Chinese citizens creates vast opportunities for cooperation between the Russian Federation and China.

"We have much to share with each other: we both possess rich traditions in education and culture. Russia and China alike are distinctive, vibrant, and actively developing countries," he stressed to journalists in Beijing, where the Forum of Soviet and Russian University Graduates is taking place. "I strongly believe that visa-free opportunities will forge a huge humanitarian space to create ties between our countries."

As Shevtsov clarified, Russia’s visa-free policy for Chinese citizens is "an achievement of great significance." According to him, its key benefit lies in empowering citizens of both countries to learn as much as possible about each other.

The deputy head of Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation noted that this decision is likely to affect both the humanitarian and educational spheres, to stimulate the development of tourism, and to enhance academic exchanges between Russia and China.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree allowing Chinese citizens visa-free entry to Russia for up to 30 days, reciprocally, until September 14, 2026. China implemented a similar visa-free policy for Russians from September 15.