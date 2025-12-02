Kremlin says 'problematic' that Europeans do not want to listen to Russia on Ukraine issue

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. The lack of dialogue with Europe on the Ukrainian settlement and Europeans' unwillingness to listen to Russia on this issue is a serious problem, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian reporters ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

"We do not communicate with the Europeans. We have no dialogue, not a single word. How can you find out your colleagues' position on such a complex issue if you don't communicate with each other? This is our biggest problem," he said, adding that "with India, it's the opposite."

"India hears us. There is mutual understanding. We appreciate that," Peskov added.

"We greatly value India's stance on the Ukrainian settlement and the Ukrainian issue. We highly appreciate New Delhi's willingness to contribute to the search for a peaceful solution to this very complex conflict. We respect the position of [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and the opportunity for direct information exchange between him and our president. We hope this practice continues," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, it is extremely important that India is willing to hear Russia's position firsthand. "This gives us an opportunity to explain our position and ensure mutual understanding," he said.

India has consistently advocated for a negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. New Delhi did not join Western sanctions against Moscow. Last year, India actively communicated with Russia and Ukraine on settlement issues. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow and Kiev.

Putin is set to visit India for a state visit on December 4-5. The 23rd Russian-Indian summit will be held in New Delhi.