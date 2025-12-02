Putin to give an interview with Indian media on Tuesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will give an interview with Indian media that will be released on December 3, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at a news briefing.

"We expect Putin to give an interview with Indian media later tonight," Peskov told reporters as he refused to disclose the names of Indian interviewers but specified that the interview will be released tomorrow.

Putin will sit with Indian reporters ahead of a state visit to New Delhi, slated to begin on December 4-5. The Kremlin expects the Russian leader’s trip to be as successful as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2024.

At a news briefing with Indian media ahead of Putin’s visit, Peskov noted that talks in New Delhi will discuss building smaller nuclear power plants, an agreement on labor mobility and other issues.