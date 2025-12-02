Kremlin says Russia, India 'must protect' relations from outside influence

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. The architecture of relations between Moscow and New Delhi must be free from any influence of third countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian media ahead of a Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

"We understand that there is pressure, that pressure is being exerted on India. And, therefore, we should be very careful in shaping the architecture of our relations, making sure they’re free from any influence of third countries," Peskov said. "We must protect our relations. We must protect our trade" from overseas pressure, he emphasized.

Commenting on trade tariffs imposed on India by the United States, the Russian presidential spokesman said Moscow cannot interfere in that affair, "nor does it have the intention to do so," he added.

"We know that India is a very sovereign country when it comes to protecting its national interests. And we very much admire this about India," Peskov continued. "Our country is as sovereign. And we, too, guard our sovereignty very carefully. And we are also adamant that no one should interfere in our national interests," he concluded.