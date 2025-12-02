Sanctions against Russian oil sector illegitimate, Kremlin says

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia considers Western sanctions against its energy companies illegitimate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, sanctions against Russian companies, against the oil production sector exist. Nevertheless, we find methods to prevent the decline in trade volumes. Insignificant contraction of oil trade volumes may actually occur during a small period of time. We at the same time consider that introduced sanctions are unlawful from the standpoint of international law," Peskov stressed.

Sanctions may only be considered legitimate if they are approved by the UN Security Council, the Kremlin Spokesman stressed. "If it is not so - they are illegitimate. So we do not recognize all these restrictions and endeavor to ensure continuation of our trade and guarantee supplies of oil and petroleum products to our buyers. We are coping rather successfully with that," Peskov added.