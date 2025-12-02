Russia, India exchange high technologies, know-how in defense industry — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia and India are not just engaged in joint production and sale of weapons, but also exchange high technologies and know-how in the defense sector, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian reporters ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

"Let's keep in mind our cooperation in the defense industry, particularly with regard to the famous BrahMos missiles. It's not just production or buying and selling; it's an exchange of high technology and know-how. This paves the way for a bright future in this area of cooperation. We are developing a whole range of very complex systems," Peskov emphasized.

The spokesman noted that strategic interaction between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the defense industry, are very sensitive areas, and "cooperation in these sensitive areas cannot be overestimated."

"We have important opportunities, and we are experts in certain areas. Our knowledge and experience have grown significantly over the past couple of years, and we are ready to share them with our Indian friends. I think this experience will be very valuable to them," he said.

Peskov also recalled that Moscow and New Delhi engage in close dialogue on international issues at the United Nations. "We exchange views and find that they really coincide in most areas," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.