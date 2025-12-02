Witkoff, Kushner to represent US side at meeting with Putin in Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law will represent the US side at today’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"A Russian-US meeting will begin after 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT). Putin will receive Mr. Witkoff, America’s chief negotiator on Ukrainian affairs, who will arrive here. He will be accompanied by Kushner. They will have a conversation," Peskov told a briefing.

When asked whether anyone else would represent the United States at the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman noted, "No, there will be no others. Only an interpreter."

Today’s meeting will focus on efforts to settle the Ukrainian crisis, with the US proposals on this matter being the central topic.