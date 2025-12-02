MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Almost all trade between India and Russia is carried out in national currencies, which helps protect trade, cooperation, and the sovereignty of both countries from external influence, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

"We need to organize our trade turnover and our trade interactions in such a way that they are not influenced by third countries. Almost all of our trade is paid for in national currencies. This is very important, because in this way we protect our trade, the sovereignty of both countries, Russia and India, and our trade cooperation," Peskov said.

As he noted, there are countries and associations that are trying to hinder the development of trade between India and Russia.

"Therefore, let's stick to our own interests. This is our approach, and we hope and are confident that India shares it," the Russian leader's press secretary concluded.