LUGANSK, December 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired more than 3,000 munitions over the Russian regions over the past week, leaving eight people dead and 94 others wounded, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, attacks by Ukrainian Nazis affected 102 civilians, injuring 94 people, including seven minors, with the youngest aged two and the oldest 87. Eight people were killed," he specified.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev targeted Russian civilian sites with at least 3,091 projectiles. These included 122mm MLRS rockets, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells (some fitted with cluster warheads), mines, and grenades. The majority of the munitions were produced and supplied by Western states.

The highest numbers of casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson and Rostov Regions, as well as the Donetsk People’s Republic. Miroshnik noted that the Ukrainian army extensively deployed attack drones to target apartment buildings and private houses, commercial and social facilities, private vehicles, and energy infrastructure. The worst power outages were reported in the Zaporozhye Region, with 106,000 people left without electricity; the Kherson Region, where blackouts affected 71,000 people; and the Lugansk People’s Republic, with 46,000 affected.

Ukraine used fixed-wing drones to carry out raids on civilian infrastructure deep inside Russian territory, including the Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Orenburg, Lipetsk, Penza, Samara, Tambov, and Chuvash Regions.

The Krasnodar and Rostov Regions experienced a massive drone attack at the beginning of the week.