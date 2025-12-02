Russia, China won’t allow revival of criminal regimes in Europe, Japan — security official

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will not permit the resurgence of criminal regimes in Europe or Tokyo, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during strategic security consultations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Russia and China share a common understanding of the inadmissibility of attempts to falsify history. This is especially important, given that some countries in Europe and Japan have expressed a desire for revenge for past defeats," Shoigu said.

"The militaristic hydra is once again rearing its head. However, Moscow and China have sufficient experience in defeating it. We will not allow the revival of criminal regimes in Europe and Tokyo," the security official emphasized.

He noted that "two landmark summits were held this year, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly marked the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory over German Nazism and Japanese militarism in Moscow and Beijing." "Our nations remain committed to defending the achievements of World War II, preserving historical truth, and upholding justice," Shoigu emphasized.