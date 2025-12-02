Russia ready to cooperate with India in fighting terrorism — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with India to counter terrorism, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We strongly condemn terrorism regardless of its format or source," he told a briefing for the Indian mass media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

He recalled that Russia has suffered greatly from terrorists. "We know how painful it is to lose people in terror attacks and we will always remember this pain," he said.

"India has faced similar threats more than once and we support the Indian people in confronting them. Naturally, we believe that the only effective way to address these challenges is through international cooperation," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"Regrettably, the current strains with European countries limit our possibilities but they are open in other regions, such as India and other countries east of Russia. We are ready to cooperate with our Indian friends in fighting terrorism," he stated.

Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4 and 5 and will take part in the 23rd Russia-India summit.