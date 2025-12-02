Russia backs China on Taiwan-related issues — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia backs the Chinese government on Taiwan-, Xinjiang-, Tibet-, and Hong Kong-related issues, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during consultations on strategic security with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I would like to affirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China," he emphasized.

According to Shoigu, coordination on strategic security issues between Moscow and Beijing "has played a major stabilizing role and contributed to establishing a more just, multipolar world order that does not allow any privileged position for select countries or their dominance in global affairs." Hence, not everybody in the West is happy with the fact that the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China have progressed to an unprecedented level in their history, the senior Russian security official maintained.

"I am confident that our joint work in line with objectives set out by the two heads of state fully serves the interests of ensuring not only national security but also of maintaining regional and global stability," Shoigu concluded.