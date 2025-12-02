Europeans want to steal Russian money to support Kiev's 'war machine' — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Europeans simply want to steal frozen Russian assets and spend them on supporting Kiev's "war machine," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian reporters ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

According to the spokesman, Europeans are trying to find a way to provide Ukraine with financial resources to continue the conflict.

"They [Europeans] are discussing the possibility of stealing Russian assets that remain blocked in Europe. This is more than 200 billion dollars," Peskov pointed out.

The freezing of assets was illegal, the presidential spokesman noted. However, Europeans are now trying to steal these funds and use them to support the "the Kiev regime’s military machine," Peskov added.