Russia, China need to regularly synchronize watches due to rising challenges — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing should periodically coordinate their actions in response to the complex global geopolitical environment, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The geopolitical situation has become more complex since our previous consultations in Beijing last November," Shoigu stated during strategic security talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.

"Challenges in the field of global security and stability are multiplying and it requires us to regularly synchronize our watches in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," the Russian security chief noted.

Shoigu stressed that "Russian-Chinese relations are not influenced by outside conditions and are based on the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs and mutual support."

"Their driving force is the diplomacy of the leaders of our countries," he concluded.