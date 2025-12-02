Russia remains a reliable and profitable energy supplier to India — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia remains a key supplier of energy to India at competitive prices, so mutual trade remains profitable and beneficial for New Delhi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

"Russia remains a key supplier of energy carriers to India at competitive prices. We have no doubt that this trade is both extremely beneficial for India and mutually beneficial," Peskov said.

The Kremlin Spokesman stressed that Moscow and New Delhi are exchanging mutual and joint investments in this area, making cooperation "even more valuable" for the two countries.