Putin’s special envoy heralds `important day for peace’ as Witkoff flies to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday will be an important day for peace.

"Important day for peace: the team that delivered [US] President [Donald] Trump’s Gaza peace deal will be in Moscow to advance Trump’s peace agenda in Ukraine," Dmitriev, who is also Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), wrote in a post on X.

Later today, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for talks that will focus on resolving the Ukraine crisis, including US proposals on the matter. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier announced to reporters that Putin’s meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The initial moments of the upcoming conversation will be open to the media.