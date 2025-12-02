FACTBOX: Fire at energy park in Oryol Region as 45 drones attack Russia overnight

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed 45 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A fire broke out at fuel and energy facilities in the Livensky district of the Oryol Region as a result of a UAV raid.

TASS has gathered the key information about the aftermath of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and shot down 45 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 14 drones were downed over the Bryansk Region, eight over the Krasnodar Region, six over Crimea, five over the Volgograd Region, four over Chechnya, three over the Black Sea, two over the Rostov Region, and one each in the Oryol, Lipetsk and Tver Regions.

Consequences

- The drone strike caused a fire at a fuel and energy complex in the Livensky district of the Oryol Region; there were no casualties, Governor Andrey Klychkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

- According to the head of the region, emergency services are on site and work is currently underway to deal with the fallout.

Airport closures

- Temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports of Tambov, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Nalchik, Magas, Krasnodar, and Makhachkala.

- These restrictions have now been lifted.