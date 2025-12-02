At least 45 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian Regions overnight

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian Regions overnight, with four of them downed over Chechnya, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Over the past night, 45 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by duty air defense systems: 14 over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 8 over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 6 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 5 over the territory of the Volgograd Region, 4 over the territory of the Chechen Republic, 2 over the territory of the Rostov Region, 1 over the territory of the Oryol Region, 1 over the territory of the Lipetsk Region, 1 over the territory of the Tver Region, 3 over the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry reported.