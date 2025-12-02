Ukraine, Europe will not be able to stop settlement process — senior Russian senator

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Ukraine is incapable of influencing the ongoing settlement process, and previous attempts by Kiev to halt it have yielded no results, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Under no circumstances can Ukraine stop this process. It tried to do so earlier and the result was entirely negative in all respects," he said.

Kosachev noted that Europe should also not seek to interfere in the process. "God forbid that Europe should ever have ambitions to stop this process again," the senator emphasized. He also stated that Europe does not understand what a collective decision in the field of security entails, and its insistence that any actions in this area be carried out "only in the European way" will lead to a dead end.

The senator also characterized Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to France as an attempt to involve Paris in a negotiation process of which the country is not a part, nor is all of Europe.

On December 1, Macron and Zelensky held talks in Paris. This is Zelensky’s second visit to France in two weeks and his tenth since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict. As reported by the Elysee Palace, during the meeting, Macron and Zelensky planned to discuss the situation surrounding peace talks, taking into account meetings in Geneva and Florida, as well as the provision of security guarantees within the "coalition of the willing.".