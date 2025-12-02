DONETSK, December 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have lost their most trained formations from among the elite in Krasnoarmeysk, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, told TASS, adding that these were groups that Kiev had planned to deploy "as an absolute last resort."

"In Krasnoarmeysk, Kiev lost its most trained formations. We are talking about the elite, which the Ukrainian high command intended to use only as an absolute last resort," Kimakovsky emphasized.

He clarified that the number of casualties among elite Ukrainian fighters in this sector of the front amounts to dozens.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that, while visiting a frontline command center late on November 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the beginning of the operation to liberate the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as the the liberation of the towns of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region.