Shoigu, Wang Yi to hold strategic security consultations

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Issues of international security and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region will take center stage at the strategic security consultations that will be held today in Moscow by Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, the two sides will discuss current matters of international and regional security, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as cooperation in military and military-technical spheres, and interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced at a news briefing on Friday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia for bilateral consultations on strategic security on December 1-2 at Shoigu’s invitation. This will be the twentieth round of such consultations. At the upcoming round, the two sides will exchange opinions on regional and global strategic affairs of mutual interest and discuss issues concerning the two countries’ strategic security, according to the Chinese diplomat.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu earlier stated in an interview with TASS that Moscow and Beijing have reached an unprecedented level of cooperation and aim to further enhance dialogue along the lines of security councils. Shoigu was in Beijing in late February for talks with Xi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The discussions covered bilateral matters in the security field, as well as international and regional challenges.