PREVIEW: Putin to meet with Witkoff to discuss peace initiatives on Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today with the special envoy of the US leader, Steve Witkoff. The key topic is the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including US proposals on the matter.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently told reporters that Putin’s meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2. The initial moments of the conversation will be open to the media.

The US previously proposed a 28-point plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, which angered Kiev and its European partners, prompting attempts to significantly amend it. On November 23, US and Ukrainian representatives held consultations in Geneva. Trump later stated that the original US peace plan had been revised to incorporate Moscow and Kiev’s positions, reducing the points to 22 and addressing only a few contentious issues.

On November 30, US and Ukrainian officials met in Florida to discuss ending the conflict, long-term economic and security solutions, elections in Ukraine, and territorial issues. The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner, while Ukraine was represented by officials such as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa. Rubio described the talks as constructive but acknowledged that much work remained. He expressed US optimism about the prospects for peace, tempered by a realistic outlook.

The Kremlin noted that Washington is keeping Moscow informed about the agreement on the plan’s points, so Russia will have up-to-date information by the time of the meeting. At the same time, Russia is not disclosing any details, explaining that it does not intend to conduct indirect negotiations.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff defends the position of his president and his country, but dialogue with him goes on "without swearing and spitting," the Russian leader told reporters, calling Witkoff an intelligent man capable of creating conditions for interpersonal communication.

At the same, time, at the moment Moscow sees no actual drafts of a peace treaty on Ukraine: "There was a set of issues that were supposed to be discussed and formulated in their last form," Putin stressed.

According to him, the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements, but no final version has emerged yet.