SIMFEROPOL, December 1. /TASS/. A "preemptive strike" against Russia, as hinted at by NATO leadership, would essentially amount to the alliance turning its own guns on itself. Such an act would inevitably provoke a full-scale response from Moscow, as Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy representing Crimea and a member of the security and anti-corruption committee, emphasized in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, head of NATO’s Military Committee, told the Financial Times that the alliance is contemplating preemptive measures in response to Russia’s purported aggressive maneuvers. However, he acknowledged that implementing such a strategy would face significant legal hurdles. He suggested that NATO might frame "preemptive strikes" as "defensive actions."

"Sometimes NATO’s leadership displays a primitive, aggressive mindset that is both astonishing and perilous. Their reckless, self-assured statements threaten not only their own populations but also global stability. Any preemptive strike by NATO would be akin to pulling the trigger on themselves - an act that could entail catastrophic consequences," Sheremet said. He further argued that Russia has long prepared robust, well-founded defenses against external threats, making provocative talk not only irresponsible but dangerous: "It’s high time NATO ceased its reckless bluster and stopped siphoning billions from the increasingly impoverished European taxpayers."

Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador to Belgium, Denis Gonchar, accused NATO of stoking fears by exaggerating alleged Kremlin plans to attack member states. He claimed that NATO’s rhetoric aims to intimidate its own population and that the alliance is actively preparing for a large-scale conflict with Russia.