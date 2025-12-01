CSTO tools prove effective in fight against cyber threats — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Cooperation mechanisms within the CSTO have been an effective tool in fighting cyber threats, said Oleg Khramov, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council in an interview with Kommersant.

"The mechanism of interaction between the CSTO member states in the format of a Consultative Coordination Center for responding to computer incidents has proven itself effective. Information on indicators and facts of malicious activity is collected and exchanged systematically. Comprehensive training sessions are organized annually to assess the security of information resources of the CSTO countries," he said.

Khramov said that amid the confrontation with the West, international platforms have also relied on the active development of bilateral interdepartmental contacts.

"To date, 21 intergovernmental agreements on international information security cooperation have been signed. Interdepartmental consultations are regularly held within the framework of the agreements," he said.

According to him, this is a mutually respectful way to ensure the national interests of the CIS, BRICS and SCO partner countries, as well as to implement a coordinated foreign policy to create a fair global system of international information security based on the principles of equal security of states, preserving the diversity of cultures, traditions and interests of peoples.

"The Russian side will continue to defend its proven positions based on the protection of sovereign rights in the format of the new UN negotiating platform on international information security, which will replace the Open-Ended Working Group in 2026, the Global Mechanism for Achievements in the Field of ICT in the Context of International Security and the Promotion of Responsible behavior of states in the field of ICT use," Khramov continued. "Within its framework, the policy of increasing the role of BRICS and SCO in the field of international information security is consistently being implemented."