Number of cybercrimes grows, danger has no borders — Security Council

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The number of cybercrimes in almost all states remains consistently high, with cybercriminals targeting their own and other countries indiscriminately, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Oleg Khramov said in an interview with Kommersant.

"The number of illegal attacks in this area remains consistently high in almost all countries, and these attacks occupy an increasingly prominent place in the overall crime structure," Khramov said. "These crimes are often of a cross-border nature."

According to Khramov, today's digital world creates a breeding ground for cybercrime, while modern technologies help cybercriminals ensure their anonymity and operate in other countries.

"Therefore, it is important to develop urgent international cooperation with other countries to exchange information and conduct joint operations to combat such criminal groups," Khramov stressed.