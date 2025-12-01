US not cooperating with Russia’s Security Council on cybersecurity since 2022

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The United States unilaterally severed cybercrimes cooperation with Russia’s Security Council in March 2022, Oleg Khramov, the Council’s deputy secretary, said.

He recalled that Moscow and Washington began cooperating in the area of combating cybercrimes in 2021 and established a working group under the auspices of the Russian Security Council and the US National Security Council.

"But in March 2022, the White House unilaterally halted its participation in the activities of this working group and refused from discussing issues of the security of critical information infrastructure facilities," he said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

According to Khramov, over the period of cooperation, the sides successfully eliminated the REvil international hacker group.