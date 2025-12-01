Europe losing its say in Ukrainian settlement — Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Europe is falling further down the global geopolitical ladder and is unlikely to regain the right to have a say in the Ukrainian settlement efforts, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Taking into account recent rhetoric by chief of the so-called European diplomacy [Kaja] Kallas and her statement today that the European Union has not been informed about the initial results of the American-Ukrainian talks in Florida, it becomes evident: European capitals can go on receiving Zelensky as long as they want but they will never have any meaningful influence on the settlement process. Europe is rapidly losing its positions as a key historic player," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, he noted that European politicians continue "building Napoleonic plans in their Russophobic looking-glass world." "A fair and lasting peace in the context of the ‘coalition of the willing’ means continuing to cling to the idea of dealing a strategic defeat on Russia, sending military contingents to Ukraine and creating new formats of anti-Russian strongholds. Ultimately - continuing the war until the last Ukrainian," he explained.