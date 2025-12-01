Russia says concerned about cybersecurity situation because of Western position

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is concerned that Western countries are seeking to impose international information security rules that are beneficial only to them, Oleg Khramov, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said in an interview with Kommersant.

"The situation in the field of international information security is of increasing concern. There is a clear positional split in the world. Western countries are trying to impose their own rules of the game in the information space on the entire world community, beneficial only to them. In fact, they seek to consolidate the right of the strong in international relations and seek to bring all of their actions under legal justification," he said.

Khramov said that Russia considers it important for the international community to develop effective legal mechanisms for conflict prevention.

"An important stage in the formation of the international information security system was the adoption of a universal international treaty - the Convention against Cybercrime. We are ready to work with all countries on creating a secure information space based on mutually beneficial approaches. We support further development of cooperation in a multilateral format, as well as the formation of bilateral mechanisms for cooperation on information security issues with the involvement of interested departments," he said.

Khramov added that Russia also actively participated in the work of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on International Information Security, which included representatives from more than 130 countries.

"The group has consistently promoted Russian approaches to the formation of an international information security system and exposed counterproductive Western concepts in this area," Khramov said.