LUGANSK, December 1. /TASS/. Russian troops in November liberated 14 settlements in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), while the Ukrainian army lost over 15,000 troops, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"A total of 14 settlements have been liberated from occupation in the zones of responsibility of the North, South, and West Battle Groups, which is four more than in October. Ukraine’s losses during the reporting period were nearly 15,490 troops. The largest number of enemy personnel were destroyed in the zone of responsibility of the West Battle Group, operating in the Kupyansk, Borovsk, Boguslav, and Krasny Liman areas, as well as in the occupied area in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR)," he said in a live broadcast on his VKontakte page.

The expert cited data on enemy losses for November, which, according to him, amounted to: 1,311 motor vehicles, 265 armored combat vehicles, 18 tanks (including the German Leopard), 149 field artillery guns, 321 electronic and counterbattery warfare stations, as well as 349 ammunition and materiel depots.

During November, Russian units improved their tactical position, advanced deep into the enemy's defenses, and significantly increased the speed of troop advances from the LPR western borders, Marochko said. According to him, given the tactical situation, the Ukrainian troops' position will worsen, and the Russian Armed Forces will further step up the offensive.