MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Moldova’s recent acquisition of ATMOS 2000 self-propelled artillery systems from Israel suggests that Chisinau is preparing for offensive operations, Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, told TASS.

"The Moldovan armed forces are continuously being supplied with foreign weaponry. For instance, the country recently received ATMOS 2000 artillery systems from Israel. While Moldovan authorities - President Maia Sandu and the PAS party - claim these weapons are for defensive purposes, their tactical and technical features are inherently offensive. These assertions lack credibility; in reality, Moldova appears to be arming itself for offensive campaigns," Sorokin stated.

He further noted that the purchase of these systems from Tel Aviv had not been publicly announced, with each piece costing approximately 5.5 million euros. Additionally, Sorokin highlighted plans to increase the size of the Moldovan military by 30%, raising troop numbers from 6,500 to 8,500.

Sorokin also pointed out that Moldovan servicemen participated in today’s military parade in Romania. "Participation in such parades and exercises can be interpreted as a display of military strength, which does not necessarily reflect the operational readiness of the armed forces. The current state of Moldova’s military indicates a disconnect between declared intentions and actual combat capability," he concluded.