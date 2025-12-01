Around 300 civilians evacuated from Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov as relocation begins

DONETSK, December 1. /TASS/. Authorities have initiated the evacuation of civilians from the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), an area where combat operations persist, and around 300 residents have already been transferred to safer locations, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"It is important that we now have the opportunity to evacuate the civilian population. Some residents are choosing to leave independently, despite the risks. Approximately 300 individuals from the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration are currently in relatively safe areas," Pushilin said.

He further noted that the evacuated individuals have started to receive Russian passports. A temporary accommodation center has been set up for them in the town of Selidovo.

On November 30, Pushilin confirmed that the first Russian passports had been issued to residents of Krasnoarmeysk.