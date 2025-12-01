Visa-free travel regime between Russia, Saudi Arabia to begin in early 2026 — Novak

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Visa-free travel between Russia and Saudi Arabia could be implemented as early as the beginning of 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Regarding the visa-free travel regime, legal procedures will be completed after the signing of the exchange of notes and the entry into force of this document. And, in my opinion, this will enable visa-free travel to our countries by early next year," he said.

Earlier on Monday Russia and Saudi Arabia signed an intergovernmental agreement on the reciprocal waiver of visa requirements for holders of all types of passports.

Currently, Russian citizens require a visa to enter Saudi Arabia, which can be applied for online (e-Visa) or obtained upon arrival at the airport (Visa on Arrival). Both options allow stays of up to 90 days and are typically valid for one year with multiple entries.

According to the draft agreement, citizens of both countries would be able to enter and stay in each other's territory without visas for up to 90 days per year. To do so, they would need to present a valid passport: a foreign, diplomatic, or service one.