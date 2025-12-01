{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia should expand military cooperation, confirm reliable partner reputation — Putin

The President said that the FSMTC during its operation has become an important link in the system of federal executive bodies, an effective mechanism for regulating and monitoring the export of military products

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to the staff and veterans of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation on its 25th anniversary, noting the service’s weighty contribution to ensuring security and promotion of the country’s national interests.

"Thanks to their professionalism, experience and responsible attitude to their duties, the Service staff makes a weighty contribution to ensuring the country’s security and promoting national interests. They are active in assisting modernization of the defense industry enterprises, enhancing the country’s technological sovereignty and, in general, developing the national economy," reads the head of state's message, published on the Kremlin website.

"It is important to continue to consistently improve your activity in all areas. Notwithstanding the complicated geopolitical situation and the sanctions war launched against us, it is imperative to expand our military-technical ties with foreign states, fulfil export obligations meticulously and support Russia’s reputation as a reliable business partner. This is a key condition for preserving our positions among the leaders of the global arms market," Putin said.

The President said that the FSMTC during its operation has become an important link in the system of federal executive bodies, an effective mechanism for regulating and monitoring the export of military products. He expressed confidence that the service would continue to work effectively for the benefit of the Homeland and its people.

The head of state wished the staff and veterans of the FSMTC good health and continued success.

On December 1, 2000, a presidential decree established the Committee of the Russian Federation for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States within the government, subordinate to the Ministry of Defense. On March 9, 2004, it was transformed into the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

Lavrov to meet with visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier that Wang Yi will travel to Moscow on December 1 and 2
EU unaware of results of recent US-Ukraine talks — top diplomat
According to top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, it could be a pivotal week for diplomacy
Russian lawmaker accuses Ukraine of piracy in Black Sea
Leonid Ivlev said that Ukraine’s piracy is the direct result of uncontrolled weapons and ammunition supplies from Western Europe
Rostec creates new loitering munition — CEO
"It is guaranteed to reach all NATO howitzers and HIMARS systems and can strike the enemy’s military target with almost 100% certainty," Sergey Chemezov said
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses in Krasny Liman area, says DPR head
Russian assault teams have also entered the settlement of Grishino west of Krasnoarmeysk, Denis Pushilin said
Top US envoys to head to Moscow for talks on Ukraine — newspaper
US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida on Sunday, addressing "possible elections, land swaps and security guarantees," the newspaper noted
French troops 'didn't sign up for war with Russia' — newspaper
The JDD report stated that French troops are now training under conditions designed to simulate the battlefield in Ukraine
Resignation of chief war ideologist Yermak could advance negotiations — politician
"Yermak’s resignation is a stage in the demolition of Ukraine’s illegitimate power vertical, a process initiated last year and for which Zelensky has found no remedy," Viktor Medvedchuk wrote
Kalashnikov's Novator combat uniform will undergo more extensive field testing in in 2026
Alan Lushnikov noted that there was currently no forecast regarding the uniform's potential adoption into the Defense Ministry's inventory
Kremlin blasts Ukrainian attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium as blatant
Dmitry Peskov noted that a global-scale facility with international stakeholders was targeted
FSB eliminates Kiev agent during attempted attack on defense ministry officer in Crimea
The FSB identified the mastermind of the attack and detained an accomplice of his
Europe fears Putin, Witkoff to agree on unfavorable deal for Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Times, the Trump administration's interest in joint business projects with Russia is causing concern in Europe
Opposition in Guinea-Bissau calls for civil disobedience against coup leaders
"The current political situation is marked by a gross violation of the people's will, the undermining of the electoral process, and attacks on the constitution," the newspaper said
Around 300 civilians evacuated from Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov as relocation begins
Denis Pushilin noted that the evacuated individuals have started to receive Russian passports
Europe incapable of showing determination in securing its interests — newspaper
Anyone looking at Europe's choices in recent months will see a "psychology of weakness," the media outlet pointed out
Press review: Kiev may revisit dialogue while Trump declares closure of Venezuelan skies
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 1st
Umerov remains in US after talks with US delegation — lawmaker
The sources say that Rustem Umerov is also expected to arrive in Paris on Monday to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in person and present him with a more detailed report on the negotiations
Trump says sets no deadlines for Russia on Ukraine settlement
The US leader stressed that the deadline for him is the end of the conflict
Air defenses down 32 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions at night
Four of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region
Trump tells Maduro US would consider force if he does not leave office willingly — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the two leaders also discussed a possible amnesty for Nicolas Maduro and his inner circle
Moscow unable to share information on Syrian ex-President Assad’s stay in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that he also could not provide any information whether the former leader of Syria held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past year
Russia condemns Kiev’s terrorist attacks on tankers, oil facilities — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the civilian energy infrastructure facilities that came under attack play an important role in ensuring global energy security and have never been targeted by international restrictions
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146
It was the deadliest residential building fire in Hong Kong’s history
Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well
The US President pointed out that "there’s a good chance to make a deal"
Zelensky states that steps will be taken in the coming days to end the conflict
Vladimir Zelensky pointed out that the Ukrainian delegation has "the necessary directives" and he expects it to work "in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities"
West begins to realize EU hinders achievement of peace in Ukraine — The Times
The diplomat criticized chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, who proposed reducing the Russian army’s numbers as part of a peace plan for Ukraine
Kiev may alter its negotiating strategy following Yermak's resignation — Russian envoy
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Andrey Yermak was only giving the appearance of working
Russian diplomat advises NATO to rein in 'escalatory' talk about preemptive strikes
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow sees such statements as a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to settle the Ukrainian crisis
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign intergovernmental agreement on abolition of visa requirements
The countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on climate change and low-carbon development issues
Europe pulls away from talks after undermining previous agreements on Ukraine — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister , there has been "almost no discussion" of European countries’ potential participation in the negotiations
Press review: Russia ready to arm CSTO states while EU plans three new sanctions in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on November, 28th
Russian forces strike Ukrainian industry and energy sites in retaliatory measures
"The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry specified
US understands Russia’s position on Ukrainian settlement — Rubio
"There are a lot of moving parts, and, obviously, there’s another party involved," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Zelensky acknowledges challenges ahead after talks with US
Vladimir Zelensky characterized the discussions as "very constructive," but emphasized that Ukraine's subsequent steps will be decided only after he meets with the Ukrainian negotiation team and is briefed in full by them
Ukraine loses over 260 troops in Krasnoarmeysk area in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the 2nd Army continue to advance in the eastern part and the Dinas District of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and clear the settlement of Rovnoye of enemy troops
EC going to expropriate Russian assets in December — Kallas
Kaja Kallas said that Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks, but the other member-states have said that they are willing to share those risks
US wants Ukraine to be independent, sovereign after conflict is ended
The Axios news portal reported earlier, citing a US official, that during consultation with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida, the Washington administration wants to agree on resolving disputable issues related to territories and security guarantees for Kiev
Security guarantees for Ukraine remain vague after Kiev-Washington talks — media
Discussions covered a range of topics, including the prospects for elections in Ukraine and the territorial dispute, the newspaper said
Russian senator sees front collapsing for Ukraine, Kiev lacking resources to stabilize it
According to Alexander Voloshin, Kiev has been struggling to fight, as it does not effectively have resources for that
Ajax-Groningen football match in Netherlands stopped due to unrest
The KNVB emphasized that those who instigated or took part in the riots will be punished
Putin waives visas for Chinese tourists
The measure will be in effect until September 14, 2026
Rubio says US-Ukraine talks were productive but 'much work remains'
US Secretary of State also stressed that a lot is yet to be done to reach a final result
Zelensky agrees to personally discuss settlement details with Witkoff
Vladimir Zelensky said that both teams will now coordinate schedules to arrange further contact
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Umerov removes his Telegram post on beginning of meeting with US delegation
As of now, the last post on Umerov’s Telegram channel is the one posted on Saturday saying that the Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States
Trump to verify reports saying US troops killed survivors of boat attack
Donald Trump also added that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said he did not order such instructions to the military
Over $100 bln of foreign aid might have been stolen by corrupt officials in Kiev — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov said that corruption in Ukraine accounts for 15-30%
A company of Ukrainian forces refuses to carry out missions near Krasny Liman
Russian security agencies also stressed that the 25th Army of the Battlegroup West of the Russian armed forces continues to exert heavy pressure on the enemy
Zelensky's inner circle secretly coordinated actions to dismiss Yermak — news outlet
According the sources, during the two weeks prior to the November 28 searches of Andrey Yermak's office, some senior and top officials pushed for the resignation of the head of Vladimir Zelensky's office
Russian troops liberate Klinovoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
US issues ultimatum demanding Maduro leave Venezuela — newspaper
According to one source, the leaders' phone call was "a last-ditch effort to avoid a direct confrontation"
Peskov confirms that Putin will receive Witkoff before leaving for India
The Russian presidential press secretary said that the leader would receive the US special envoy before December 4 and 5
Kallas believes expropriation of Russian assets to 'send message' to Moscow
The chief of European diplomacy said it will "definitely strengthen the European position vis-a-vis Moscow"
Russian troops liberate 87 settlements during autumn
Yunakovka, which served as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian military, was liberated in the Sumy Region
Putin swiftly reacts to changing global processes — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, this is because of the big war that is being waged against Russia
OPEC+ to take additional measures if need be — Russian deputy PM
Apart from that the eight OPEC+ leading nations, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, have agreed to pause production increments in the first quarter of 2026 and keep oil production quotas at the December 2025 level
EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat
Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia," Denis Gonchar said
Belgium sees EU loan for Ukraine based on Russian assets as hindrance to peace
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot criticized the "obstinacy" of the EU leadership, which had failed to find a way to financially support Ukraine and insisted on using the Russian assets "without knowing how to do it nor understanding the risks that come with it"
Belarus lodges official protest to Lithuania following November 30 drone incident
The Belarusian foreign ministry condemned the incident as a provocation by Lithuania against Minsk and Warsaw
Injured teenager: consequences of drone attack on Russian regions
Between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on November 30 and 7:00 a.m. on December 1, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian UAVs
Lithuania’s German-made UAV that crashed in Belarus was reconnaissance drone — TV
The Belarusian Interior Ministry revealed that the drone was sent to Belarus to scatter extremist materials
Long-term security issues addressed at US-Ukraine talks — Rubio
According to the Marco Rubio, the bilateral consultations have a "comprehensive" character
Trump confirms Witkoff to arrive in Russia in one week
Donald Trump previously stated that Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss issues related to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine's leading negotiator calls talks with US 'successful'
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov emphasized that the agenda of the Florida meeting focused on "Ukraine’s future" and "all the issues that are important for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people"
Russia prefers to negotiate with Witkoff directly rather than media — Kremlin
The Kremlin noted that Washington is keeping Moscow informed about the agreement on the peace plan's points, so Russia will have up-to-date information by the time of the meeting
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes two Russian female weightlifters
The website claims that they infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
Russian forces mopping up Krasnoarmeysk’s northern parts — DPR head
Apart from that, according to Pushilin, Russian troops continue mopping-up operations in the settlement of Rovnoye and are fighting for control over the settlement of Grishino
Russian air defenses shoot down 230 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,690 drones have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation
Europe risks losing geopolitical clout due to fear of Trump — newspaper
El Pais also remarks that peace talks on Ukraine have exposed the EU’s weakness
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Commander of 57th Brigade of Ukrainian army raised $500 from each soldier monthly — POW
Corruption and extortion were rampant in the brigade, a Ukrainian soldier captured near Volchansk Igor Artsimovich said
Oxford Dictionary names rage bait as word of 2025
The dictionary defines rage bait as online content created specifically to provoke anger or outrage through provocative or offensive elements
US-Ukraine consultations difficult, concern territorial issues — news outlet
According to its sources among Ukrainian officials, the negotiations were "difficult" and "intense," yet allegedly productive
NATO considering preemptive strikes in response to Russia's actions — admiral
Head of NATO’s Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also added that this approach goes beyond NATO’s traditional practices
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Lebanon for three-day apostolic visit
In celebration of the Pope’s arrival, church bells rang across Beirut and other cities, while ships in seaports sounded their horns
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry voices protest against attack on CPC infrastructure
The ministry’s spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov also noted that the attack on the CPC infrastructure is viewed as an act damaging to Astana's relations with Kiev
Candidate from Honduras' ruling party wins presidential election — exit poll
Rixi Moncada received 38.06% of the vote
Explosion reported in southern Ukrainian city of Nikolayev
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for the Nikolayev and Kharkov regions
Europe should brace for terrorist attacks by Zelensky regime — Russian lawmaker
Mikhail Sheremet added that any terrorists plotting to violate Russian laws would face firm and effective counteraction by the Federal Security Service and other law enforcement agencies
US, Ukraine yet to agree on final version of peace plan — agency
"The search for potential solutions continues but it’s certainly a very complicated issue," the source said
Tens of thousands of iPhones brought to Gaza amid aid supplies issues — newspaper
According to The National, many Gazans are wondering why it’s phones that are being delivered to the enclave, and not food or construction materials
Maduro tells US officials ready to resign in 18 months — media
According to the news agency, some US officials found the proposed delayed resignation acceptable as a potential solution to the conflict between Caracas and Washington
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Russia ready to resume cooperation with US on cybersecurity — Security Council
Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Oleg Khramov emphasized that Moscow always adheres to the principle of creating a fair global system of international information security
Russia in contact with Turkish authorities over attacks on tankers — sources
The Gambian-flagged Kairos and Virat tanker were heading for Russia unloaded on November 28 when they sent distress signals while being 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, off Turkey in the Black Sea
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
No final decisions from Florida meeting between Ukraine, United States — CNN
According to the source, the meeting was very focused and the most problematic aspects of the peace proposals were discussed in detail
Putin-Witkoff meeting to take place tomorrow afternoon — Kremlin
"The president will have several closed-door meetings on Monday in preparation for tomorrow's Russia-US contacts," Dmitry Peskov said
Trump confirms phone talk with Maduro
Donald Trump declined to provide any details of the conversation
Macron trying to keep Europe from being sidelined from Ukraine deal — Russian expert
Yevgenia Obichkina described this as an attempt by the Europeans to save face and assert their role, especially the France-Britain pair which is currently trying to lead the coalition of the willing in support of Ukraine
Former German top brass believes there is a risk of Ukraine's disintegration
According to Harald Kujat, "the Ukrainian army is in such a state that an organized, effective defense is no longer possible"
US-Ukraine talks tough but constructive — agency
According to the news agency, the key stumbling block is the problem of territories
Moldovan opposition leader announces launch of nationwide front
According to Ilan Sor, his supporters are forced to vacate their elective offices in power bodies due to the pressure from the pro-Western government in Chisinau
RDIF CEO receives American Chamber of Commerce award for promoting dialogue
According to Kirill Dmitriev, more than 150 US companies are currently operating in Russia, with more than 70% of them being present on the Russian market for over 25 years
Brightest comet seen in 20th century to approach Earth again in 2,365 years — researcher
According to Nathan Eismont, it will only become clear if the comet is capable of traveling beyond the Solar System after it comes close to Earth again
US, Ukraine discuss scenario of ban on Kiev joining NATO — TV
The TV channel noted that "creative solutions to tiptoe around Kiev’s red lines are being explored" as US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow for talks
Venezuela to defend its natural, energy resources, vice president vows
At an OPEC+ virtual ministerial meeting, she read out Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s address to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and OPEC and non-OPEC member countries
Ukraine insists on personal Trump-Zelensky meeting — news agency
There are some things that Zelensky considers necessary to discuss with his US counterpart, the sources say
Trump says Venezuela's unfriendly actions prompted his Truth Social statement
The US President asserted that the Venezuelan authorities allegedly facilitated the illegal migration of "millions of people" from that country to the United States
Kiev lost over 15,000 troops in LPR, Kharkov region — expert
Andrey Marochko reported that a total of 14 settlements have been liberated from occupation in the zones of responsibility of the North, South, and West Battle Groups, which is four more than in October
