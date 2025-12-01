Russia should expand military cooperation, confirm reliable partner reputation — Putin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to the staff and veterans of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation on its 25th anniversary, noting the service’s weighty contribution to ensuring security and promotion of the country’s national interests.

"Thanks to their professionalism, experience and responsible attitude to their duties, the Service staff makes a weighty contribution to ensuring the country’s security and promoting national interests. They are active in assisting modernization of the defense industry enterprises, enhancing the country’s technological sovereignty and, in general, developing the national economy," reads the head of state's message, published on the Kremlin website.

"It is important to continue to consistently improve your activity in all areas. Notwithstanding the complicated geopolitical situation and the sanctions war launched against us, it is imperative to expand our military-technical ties with foreign states, fulfil export obligations meticulously and support Russia’s reputation as a reliable business partner. This is a key condition for preserving our positions among the leaders of the global arms market," Putin said.

The President said that the FSMTC during its operation has become an important link in the system of federal executive bodies, an effective mechanism for regulating and monitoring the export of military products. He expressed confidence that the service would continue to work effectively for the benefit of the Homeland and its people.

The head of state wished the staff and veterans of the FSMTC good health and continued success.

On December 1, 2000, a presidential decree established the Committee of the Russian Federation for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States within the government, subordinate to the Ministry of Defense. On March 9, 2004, it was transformed into the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.