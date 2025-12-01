SIMFEROPOL, December 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is engaged in piracy in the Black Sea, attacking oil tankers and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) infrastructure, Major General (Ret.) Leonid Ivlev, member of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Kiev regime’s intelligence agencies had inadvertently proved their involvement in those attacks by posting related videos in the Ukrainian media. She condemned Ukraine’s actions saying they threatened freedom of navigation in the region.

"Ukraine has turned into a maritime security threat for sailors from all countries, no matter if it’s an oil tanker, a grain vessel, a tourist ship or a pleasure yacht, and what flag it’s flying. No one can feel safe in the Black Sea because of the terrorist attacks conducted by the Kiev regime’s pirates. Ukraine’s piracy is the direct result of uncontrolled weapons and ammunition supplies from Western Europe," Ivlev pointed out.

Terrorist attacks

The Kairos and Virat oil tankers issued distress calls in the Black Sea not far from the Turkish coast on Friday, while on their way to Russia. The Kairos vessel caught fire, and the Virat tanker reported damage to its hull. Twenty-five crew members of the Kairos were evacuated. The Turkish Transport Ministry’s report on the incidents mentioned the possibility of external impact on the vessels. The Virat was also attacked by drones on the morning of November 29.

On that day, a mooring of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s terminal near the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk was damaged in a naval drone attack. According to the CPC press service, it’s no longer possible to use the mooring.