Macron trying to keep Europe from being sidelined from Ukraine deal — Russian expert

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. By supporting Vladimir Zelensky amid the raging corruption scandal in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to assert the role of Europe in peace negotiations thus potentially putting it in better position to have at least some say in what the new security system in the region will look like, Yevgenia Obichkina, professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations’ Department of International Relations and Foreign Policy, told TASS.

At this stage, the expert said, all efforts on the part of Europe, especially France, are aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s position in the US-led settlement process. "Of course, comprehensive support and all kinds of assistance pledges to Kiev, as the French president sees it, should strengthen Zelensky’s positions in the face of the US pressure, and therefore minimize Russia’s ability to maximize benefits from peace agreements," the expert explained.

Obichkina described this as an attempt by the Europeans to save face and assert their role, especially the France-Britain pair which is currently trying to lead the coalition of the willing in support of Ukraine, not only in the negotiation process but also in the process of establishing a new security system in Europe that, Macron fears, may be built without taking Europe’s interests into consideration, with Moscow and Washington deciding everything themselves in the deal.

"Well, they [the Europeans] have managed to take part in consultations to resolve the Ukraine conflict. <…> They have spent much of this year trying to make themselves heard, so that their unwavering material, moral, and diplomatic support to Zelensky can be taken into account," she explained.