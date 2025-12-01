SIMFEROPOL, December 1. /TASS/. European countries that condone the Kiev regime’s crimes should be prepared to become targets of future terrorist attacks by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, Mikhail Sheremet, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) member representing Crimea and member of the Security and Anti-Corruption Committee, told TASS.

"The radical Kiev regime, even though it’s in tatters after being cornered, continues to pose a threat to Russian nationals as it keeps trying to carry out acts of terrorism, with its European sponsors silently encouraging it and watching everything indifferently. They have foolishly released this terrorist entity like a genie out of the bottle, which has no respect whatsoever for any human principles, borders, ethnicities , or political affiliations. European governments pursue a policy of political revanchism, making fatal mistakes, so they should prepare for the moment when the neo-Nazi scum they nourished comes starving to them after failing to achieve success with Russia and will bite the soft hands of their masters," he noted.

The lawmaker added that any terrorists plotting to violate Russian laws would face firm and effective counteraction by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and other law enforcement agencies.

The FSB reported earlier that an agent of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR), tasked with blowing up a senior Russian military officer in his car, had been eliminated in Crimea. The FSB established that GUR officer Rustem Fakhriyev, the mastermind of the attack, suggested the attacker should also kill the officer’s wife and child. One of Fakhriyev’s accomplices, a Crimean resident, was detained under Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Assistance to terrorist activities").