Russia prefers to negotiate with Witkoff directly rather than media — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer questions about whether the US plan for settling the Ukrainian crisis includes a clause on Kiev not joining NATO, as well as who in Moscow’s view should provide such guarantees.

"Are you suggesting we discuss this with Reuters rather than with [US special presidential envoy Steve] Witkoff?" Peskov asked ironically in response to a question from a Reuters reporter at a briefing. "In that case, we definitely prefer Witkoff," the spokesman added with a laugh.

Tomorrow, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. The current version of the US peace plan may be reviewed at the meeting.

The Kremlin noted that Washington is keeping Moscow informed about the agreement on the plan's points, so Russia will have up-to-date information by the time of the meeting. At the same time, Russia is not disclosing any details, explaining that it does not intend to conduct indirect negotiations.