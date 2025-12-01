MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s office has agreed to negotiate finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict as the Ukrainian armed forces have been losing on the battlefield and Kiev has exhausted resources to continue fighting, Alexander Voloshin, a Russian senator representing the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"[Kiev] has actually been struggling to fight, as it does not effectively have resources for that. And it is crystal clear to everybody that the front line has collapsed [for Kiev], certainly hiking the degree of negotiating positions. Naturally, they have a-la agreed to those (demands for a peaceful solution - TASS)," Voloshin maintained.

While Russia is ready for peace talks, President Vladimir Putin has already voiced his demands to Ukraine that should include its refusal to host foreign troops, relinquishing the ambitions to join NATO, as well as demilitarization and denazification of the country. "At the very early stages, our supreme commander-in-chief made it clear why we are conducting the special military operation and which goals and tasks we have been [pursuing]. We have stood our ground. And we did not set ourselves the goal of meddling into others’ affairs. I would say that we have even been too delicate with that," the senator concluded.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that fighting will stop as soon as Ukraine withdraws its troops from their positions. Meanwhile, there has been favorable dynamics in the situation in the zone of the special military operation and Russian forces have been increasingly advancing, the Russian head of state noted.

Earlier, the United States unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who sought substantial revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva regarding Washington’s peace initiative. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the two delegations coordinated most of the plan, but some points were left for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky. Later, Trump said that the peace plan had been whittled down from 28 points to 22.