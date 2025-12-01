Putin has jam-packed schedule for coming week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule remains exceptionally busy, and a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is not currently scheduled, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"Not at the moment. The agenda is fully booked, and high-level Russian-Indian engagements are also planned for the second half of the week. It’s a very demanding schedule. This week will be quite challenging," Peskov explained when asked about the possibility of Putin’s meeting with Wang Yi in the near future.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia on December 1-2 to participate in bilateral consultations on strategic security.