Ukrainian forces conduct raids on Belgorod Region with over 80 drones in 24 hours

BELGOROD, December 1. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region using more than 80 drones and have launched over 5 projectiles, the regional operational headquarters stated on its Telegram channel.

"In the Graivoronsky District, the town of Grayvoron, the settlement of Gorkovsky, and the villages of Glotovo, Dorogoshch, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka, Moshchenoye, Novostroevka-Vtoraya, Poroz, and Rozhdestvenka came under fire from 6 projectiles in 2 separate shelling incidents and were struck by 15 drones, one of which was intercepted. In Grayvoron, a woman suffered barotrauma from an FPV drone explosion and is receiving outpatient care. A man and a woman, injured during a drone attack on a car in the village of Glotovo this morning, are now undergoing hospitalized treatment at the regional clinical hospital," the operational headquarters stated. The headquarters added that a civilian wounded by a drone detonation in the village of Moshchenoye has been admitted to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attacks in the district also damaged six private houses and a power line.

Within the Belgorod District, the Ukrainian forces deployed four drones, damaging one private house. In the Borisov District, six drone attacks resulted in the deaths of two men and caused damage to a social facility. The Valuysky District was targeted by five drones. One fixed-wing drone attacked the Veydelevsky District without causing damage or casualties, while the Volokonovka District was struck by twelve drones. Explosive devices dropped from drones damaged two private houses there. The Krasnogvardeysky District was hit by one drone, and the Krasnoyaruzhsky District by eleven. The Novooskolsky District faced two fixed-wing drone attacks, the Rakityansky District one, and the Chernyansky District another fixed-wing drone attack, with no reported consequences of the latter incidents.

Settlements in the Shebekinsky District came under attack from 22 drones. A woman injured during a drone strike on a car in Shebekino sought medical help and was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to her foot; she continues to receive outpatient care. The attacks in this district also damaged equipment at a commercial enterprise and shattered the windows of a private house.