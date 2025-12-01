MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian army transferred 20,000 hryvnias ($480) to their commander every month, Igor Artsimovich, a Ukrainian soldier captured near Volchansk, said.

"I ended up in the 57th Brigade, 34th Battalion, fire support company. Corruption and extortion were rampant in the brigade, and we had to buy most of our equipment ourselves, including bulletproof vests. We transferred money to the card of the brigade commander, Maxim Aleksandrovich Kuzmin, in the amount of 20,000 [hryvnias] per month," he said in a video available to TASS.

Law enforcement agencies earlier told TASS that the Ukrainian military is facing a dire situation in the Kharkov Region. In Volchansk, units of the 57th Brigade are retreating and surrendering. Security officials also said that soldiers from the brigade are attempting to flee by dressing in civilian clothes.