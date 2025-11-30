MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The resignation of Andrey Yermak, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, who was merely pretending to work on negotiations, may create opportunities for Ukraine to pursue a more pragmatic path toward a settlement, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime's crimes, told Izvestia.

"Yermak's withdrawal is unlikely to have a negative impact on the negotiation process," he said. "For six years, while he was participating in the Minsk, Normandy, and other formats, Yermak was constantly playing a game aimed at breaking down the negotiations," Miroshnik recalled.

According to the diplomat, Yermak was giving the appearance of working while failing to deliver results and effectively enabling the continuation of bloodshed.

"In this case, the crisis unfolding in Ukraine provides certain additional opportunities for the country to choose a more pragmatic path rather than continuing to serve the West, which orchestrates Kiev's actions now," he said.

On November 28, it was reported that Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities had conducted searches of Yermak's apartment and office. He confirmed that investigative measures had been carried out. Later, Zelensky announced that Yermak had submitted a letter of resignation and subsequently dismissed him by decree.