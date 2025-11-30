Putin swiftly reacts to changing global processes — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts to global processes swiftly and effectively in the interests of Russia, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Things have accelerated, all the processes in interstate affairs have accelerated as well. <…> Naturally, countries must adjust their schedules against this and be ready to react to everything swiftly. Our president reacts swiftly, effectively so that it complies with our country’s interests in the best possible way," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, this is because of the big war that is being waged against Russia. This war, in his words, provokes drastic changes in diplomatic relations. For instance, many protocol-related nuances that used to be obligatory before, are now losing their importance.

"What matters most now is how quickly a meeting could be organized, how quickly an exchange of opinions takes place, how quickly first-hand information could be obtained and, hence, these or those decision necessary at the moment could be made," he explained.