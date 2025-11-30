Kiev seeks to undermine peace talks by carrying out terrorist attacks — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Kiev’s terrorist attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea and the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Novorossiysk are aimed at derailing peace efforts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"Notably, the terrorist attacks that took place in the Black Sea on November 28-29 came amid a major corruption scandal in Ukraine, which once again exposed the criminal nature of the junta that is in power in the country, and the resignation of the Kiev regime’s high-ranking officials. It seems that some Western sponsors find it important to shift the Ukrainian public’s attention to high-profile attacks on civilian facilities as attempts are being made to demonstrate some imaginary victories to the long-demoralized people of Ukraine, while the front is collapsing in the special military operation zone," Zakharova noted.

She also said that the attacks were clearly aimed at hindering the current international efforts to establish sustainable peace. "The process involves the forces that have once disrupted a settlement dialogue. Now, they are not only demonstrating their inability to make agreements and the fact that a puppet government is in power in Kiev, which has lost touch with reality, but are also seeking to escalate military tensions. The Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks are a message to all those working to find a solution through talks, particularly based on the initiatives recently put forward by [US President] Donald Trump," the Russian diplomat stressed.

According to her, Ukrainian intelligence agencies actually acknowledged their involvement in the recent terrorist attacks by posting related videos on their social media.

Moscow calls on all reasonable forces to condemn the recent terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime, Zakharova concluded.

Terrorist attacks

The Kairos and Virat oil tankers issued distress calls in the Black Sea on Friday while on their way to Russia. The Kairos vessel caught fire, while the Virat tanker reported damage to its hull. All crew members of the Kairos tanker were evacuated. The Virat vessel was attacked by drones once again on Saturday morning.

On November 29, a mooring of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s terminal near the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk was damaged in a naval drone attack. According to the CPC press service, it’s no longer possible to use the mooring.