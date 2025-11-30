MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Europe chose to pull away from peace talks on Ukraine after undermining previous agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Europe failed to implement the initial agreement on resolving the crisis, made in February 2014. It did nothing when the opposition seized all government buildings the morning after the documents were signed. Europe failed to implement the Minsk Accords, too," he told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"The last time the same thing happened was in April 2022, when the Istanbul agreements were derailed upon orders from [then British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, with Europe offering no resistance at all - and even welcoming it," Lavrov added.

According to him, there has been "almost no discussion" of European countries’ potential participation in the negotiations.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia was in talks only with the US on the Ukraine issue.