MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup South destroyed three ground robotic systems and a Starlink satellite communications terminal of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Vadim Astafyev, head of the group's press center, said.

"In the northern direction unmanned systems troops hit three bunkers and a communications antenna. In the Kramatorsk direction, unmanned systems troops destroyed an FPV drone control antenna. In the area south of Kostantinovka, unmanned units destroyed two enemy ground robotic systems. Specialists from the Rubicon detachment's unmanned systems troops destroyed a self-propelled artillery unit, a ground robotic system, and a Ukrainian armed forces Starlink satellite communications terminal," he said.