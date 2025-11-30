Battlegroup West shot down 13 fixed-wing UAVs, 17 quadcopters of Kiev forces in 24 hours

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup West destroyed 13 fixed-wing UAVs and 17 heavy quadcopters of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Ivan Bigma, head of the group's press center, reported.

"Servicemen of the Battlegroup West, including unmanned systems troops, destroyed <…> four mortars and four ground-based robotic systems of the enemy in the past 24 hours. Two Ukrainian armed forces servicemen surrendered. The group's air defense crews shot down 13 fixed-wing UAVs and 17 heavy quadcopters in the air," he said. In addition, Bigma added that 33 enemy drone control centers were also destroyed.